Alane W. Cameron, 70 of New Braunfels, TX passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. She was born to Charles Ray Woodard and Louise Marie Murray in Lufkin, Texas on May 23, 1950.
Alane graduated from Stephen F. Austin University in 1973 with a Degree in Speech and Theater. She made New Braunfels her home in 1986 and worked at T bar M for several years before going into business. She was co-owner and operator of Old River City Cafe. She was Past President of Meeting Planners International and was a certified Graphologist. She was a natural counselor and loved Jesus.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Nelson Cameron and wife Elizabeth of New Braunfels; and Drew Charles Cameron and wife Samantha of New Braunfels; seven grandchildren, Logan Cantu, Coby Cameron, Grayson Cameron, and Beau Cameron, Matthew Smith Kade Cameron and Ty Cameron; best friend and business partner, Shari Segalle; brothers, Donald Woodard and wife Melony of Austin, TX and Paul Woodard and wife Cheryl of Pittsburg, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Woodard and mother Marie; husband Donald Cameron; sister, Charlotte Smith and brother-in-law, Terry Smith.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM on Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 9:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Oakwood Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hill Country Memorial Gardens. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Randal Jacks and Dr. Sheri Boyd for the professional and loving care that they provided. Memorial Contributions may be given to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
