Harvey M. Watkins, Jr.

Born July 11, 1930 in San Antonio, TX to parents Harvey M. Watkins, Sr. and Florence Eckert Watkins. Expired on December 13, 2020. Harvey graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1948 and enrolled at San Antonio College for one semester before joining the Navy on June 25, 1949, with active Navy duty until October 9, 1952. He served on three different mine sweepers, with two tours of duty during the Korean War. He answered a blind ad and went to work for Franklin Life in November 1952; then signed a contract with Prudential Insurance of America June 1, 1953, which lasted until his retirement August 2, 1993. Length of service with Pru was 40 years, 2 months and 1 day. He served as a Sales Manager for 29 ½ years. He was a positive thinker, never met a stranger, and won many awards during his Prudential career.
Harvey was a 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge, currently in New Braunfels Lodge #1109; and in the Scottish Rite, Alzafar Shrine Center of San Antonio, and a past member of the SA Jesters.
Predeceased by parents; sister Beverly Ann Uhl; first wife Mary Dee Watkins, his high school sweetheart. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Ruth Button Watkins; three children, Cynthia Spencer, Brent Daniel Watkins, Dianne Clay; two stepchildren, Barry Petersen, wife Suzanne, and Barbara Henderson, husband Barnie; eleven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to the charity of one’s choice.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a public Memorial gathering with friends will be held at a later date.
Commented