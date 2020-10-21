Aaron Thomas Perez of New Braunfels passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 26. He was born to Jerry Perez, Sr. and Lesley D. Farias on November 27, 1993.
Aaron was great with technology, repairing phones, computers, and any electronics. He was a talented mechanic and had the knowledge to take a motor apart and put it back together. He loved music. He wrote and rapped his own music; and he was a member of the New Braunfels High School band playing saxophone. Aaron had a big heart and loved hard. He was willing to give the shirt off his back to loved ones. Aaron was a proud loving father. His son, Alonzo meant everything to him he always tried to be the best father he could be.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Jesus and Virginia Ybarra and Jesus and Guadalupe Farias, his grandfather Hector Martinez, Christopher R. Davila, Avery L Farias and John F. Farias.
Aaron will be forever remembered by his parents, Jerry Perez, Sr. and Lesley D. Farias; his son Alonzo Royce Perez, his brothers Jerry Perez, Jr. and Noah Perez; his sisters Carley Farias and Alexandra V. Perez; grandparents Walter G. Farias, Carol Y. Farias and Delia Hernandez; uncles Eric Farias (Marissa), Hector Martinez (Brittany), Ricardo Meza and Jesus Meza; aunts Lisa Hernandez (Alfred) and Yvonne Short (Anthony); as well as numerous cousins .
Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, 5:00-8:00PM; and Funeral Service Friday, October 23, 2020, 2:00PM, both at Rock Hill Gospel Church, 1121 Oasis St., New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, No. 2.
Services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
