Ova Mae Brasuell Lunday

12/21/1928 to 06/29/2021
Jesus called Mae (Mama, Mother, Granny, Aunt Mae Mae) home on Tuesday afternoon. She loved and was loved by so many.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clifford Lunday, and her son, Jimmy Wayne Lunday.
Mae is survived by her daughter, Elaine Shockey (Raymond) and granddaughter, Jamie Stinson Brewer (Michael).
Being the last of 9 children, she leaves behind so many wonderful nieces, nephews and other family members, regular friends, and her special neighborhood friends. It is a difficult time, but knowing she loved the Lord, and is now with Him makes it almost bearable. She was an amazingly loving woman.
Bye for now Mother. Say hello to Daddy and Jimmy. See you in a while.
Public Visitation will begin 10:00 AM Saturday morning at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until service time. A Chapel Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Bynum officiating. A private family committal service will follow in Cranes Mill Cemetery.
Special thanks to Hope Hospice, Home Instead Healthcare, and Halcyen Home Health. Memorial Contributions may be given to: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
