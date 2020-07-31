On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Gary went to join his Heavenly Father. Gary was a loving and adoring husband, father to 3 kids and a grandfather to 6 grandkids. He was a family man who left a big impact on anyone that ever came into his life. He will forever be loved and missed but will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Gary was survived by wife Marion, children Michele and her husband JJ, Kevin and his wife Stephanie & Tasha and her husband Buck, the 6 grandchildren Joseph, Ashleigh, Kolten, Kendall, Alleigh & Chance, and brother John.
Memorial for Gary Ramey this Friday at 7 at the Ramey House.
