Margarita E. Gonzales, age 80 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born on May 31, 1940 in New Braunfels to Albino Espinoza, Sr. and Refugia Silvas Espinoza.
Margarita was an excellent cook. She opened her own restaurant in New Braunfels and named it “Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant”. She and her family operated the business for several years. Margarita was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares No. 1.
Margarita was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Maria E. Alexander; brothers, Albino Espinoza, Jr, John Espinoza and Antonio “Tony” Espinoza; sons, Edward Gonzales and Raul Gonzales.
She is survived by a daughter, Esther Gonzales; a son, Jose Juan Gonzales, Jr. and his wife Yen; a brother, Joe Espinoza and his wife Gloria; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Monday, February 22, 2021, 5-8 PM with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St, San Marcos, Texas 78666
A private funeral mass will be celebrated. Everyone is invited to a public graveside service on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12 noon at Santo Tomas Cemetery on HWY 46 East in Seguin, Texas. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Gonzales, John Edward Gonzales, Anthony Rangel, Joel Hernandez, Daniel Perez and Ernest Castillo.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jimmy Castillo at Pennington Funeral Home. Please visit our website to leave your condolences at www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
Commented