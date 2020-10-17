Edgar Henry Eismann, Jr. was born November 12, 1932 to Edgar Eismann, Sr. and Lillie Kohlenberg Eismann, in New Braunfels at the birthing center/home located at 259 Comal Ave. and owned by his great-grandmother. He passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Eden Hill at the age of 87. He was a lifelong resident of New Braunfels. Edgar met Betty in high school and she became his sweet heart for life. They were married on September 23, 1951 celebrating 69 years of marriage last month. Edgar worked various jobs to include working at Ol’ Bossy and the fire department. He found his dream job in 1971 at Capital Cement as a truck driver working there until his retirement in 1996. He loved going to Unicorn football games, watching the Houston Astros on television, playing dominoes with his friends and having morning coffee klatch with his friends at Wuest. He is survived by his wife Betty Williams Eismann; children, Dorothy Ann Henk and husband Jimmy Sanchez, James Alan Eismann and wife Jamie, Carol Sue Doerr and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Christina Stover and husband Dwayne, Brian Henk and wife Teresa, Robert Henk, Laura Henk, Sierra Sanchez, James A. Eismann, Jr. and wife Sarah, Jennifer Mireles, Joshua Kevin Doerr, Joshua Matthew Eismann, James Kyle Boen; and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Eden Hill as well as his hospice nurse, Amy Duarte and other staff members. Visitation will be from 11 am until 11:30 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Comal Cemetery. Graveside services will begin at 11:30 Wednesday with all services concluding at Comal Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Robert Henk, Brian Henk, James Eismann, Jr, Kyle Boen, and Joshua Doerr. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, New Braunfels.
