MaryLou Ward Wragg, 90, of New Braunfels, Texas, died on January 20, 2020. She had been living at the Elan Westpointe assisted living for over a year with her husband Robert M. Wragg, and recently entered into hospice care prior to passing.
The body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at the Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas on Saturday January 25 at 10:00 am. A Memorial has been established at the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Canyon Lake, Texas.
Mrs. Wragg was born on November 14, 1929 in Jefferson, Iowa and was the daughter of Alta Mae Sweeny and Lou C. Sweeny. She graduated from the University of Iowa Nursing School in 1951 and married William W. Ward that same year.
MaryLou and Bill first lived in Brookville, Indiana where their daughter Pamela and son Timothy were born. The family moved to Fairfield, Iowa in 1958. Their son Matthew was born in 1960. William W Ward passed away in 1975. MaryLou enjoyed being a member of PEO and was a 50-year member of the original chapter C. She was a bicycle rider and participated in the Iowa’s great bike ride RAGBRAI multiple times. She was also a marvelous seamstress and loved making clothes for her daughter as well as grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting and made numerous patch work quilts that she hand quilted.
She married Robert Wragg on November 23, 1979, in Fairfield, Iowa where they lived for 14 years. She was stepmother to Bob’s daughters, Karin Monvoisin and Sally Parker. She was a proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She and Bob enjoyed spending winters in Marco Island, Florida and upon his retirement moved to Canyon Lake, Texas in 1993. They loved the Texas Hill Country area. The house on Canyon Lake allowed them to sail and enjoy the activities of the community. They were actively involved in the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church and the Canyon Lake Club. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Preceding her in death were her parents, first husband William W Ward and her sister Barbara Reise.
