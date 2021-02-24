Colonel (Ret.) Daryl Wayne Blohm, 61, of Elizabethtown, KY, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Louisville, KY. Daryl was born in New Braunfels, Texas, on July 18, 1959, and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1977. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in Forestry in 1982 and was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant.
Daryl was a decorated aviator and combat veteran of both Gulf Wars. He flew both the Apache helicopter and fixed wing aircraft. He retired after 28 years of military service. He continued serving in the U.S. Army as a civilian, where he worked as a strategic planner at Cadet Command, Ft. Knox, Kentucky, until the time of his death.
Daryl was an active member of Severns Valley Baptist Church where he served in a variety of positions, including the security team, stewardship, and as a deacon. He had a servant’s heart and was happy to serve wherever he was needed. He also served his community over the years as a soccer coach and scoutmaster. He took great joy in mentoring the next generation. An avid outdoorsman, Daryl loved to hike, backpack, and flyfish.
Daryl is preceded in death by his mother Verona Salge Blohm, his father Herman Blohm, and his brother-in-law John Faust.
A loving and faithful husband, father, and grandfather, Daryl is survived by his devoted wife of almost 32 years, Vicki Blohm, his daughter Laura (Ryne) Bruner, son Christopher (Katie) Blohm, son Matthew Blohm, grandchildren- Nora, Sam, and Jude Bruner, Maddie Blohm, sister Dyana Faust of New Braunfels, Texas, brother Keith (Gaby) Blohm of Lima, Peru, and nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be held at Severns Valley Baptist Church Thursday, February 25, 2021 5pm-7pm and Friday, February 26, 2021 from 10am-11am. The funeral will take place at Severns Valley Baptist Church Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:30am followed by burial service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Severns Valley Baptist Church missions or Hosparus of Louisville.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Commented