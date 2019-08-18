Isabel Frances Pellerin, age 89 of Schertz, Texas, was born to eternal life on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family including many of her children and grandchildren.
Isabel was born on February 17, 1930 in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin. She was influenced early in life by growing up during the Great Depression and her strong Catholic upbringing. In 1951 she married a handsome Airman and began to travel the world, having several children along the way. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she dedicated much of her life to helping others and volunteering. She was recognized for her volunteer work with Family Services, the American Red Cross as a “Candy Striper” and as a head elf for Elf Louise. She was a member of St. Mary’s Sodality, NCO Wives Club where she headed the NCO gift shop, International Women’s Club, and Toast Mistress. She served as VFW Auxiliary President and served on the Housing and Urban Development board in Schertz, TX. Even with all these responsibilities, Isabel demonstrated her devotion to her children as a Den Mother for the Cub scouts, Room Mother for her daughter, and as the School Health Chairman for Kadena Elementary School in Okinawa. At the age of 57 she decided to attend Community College in San Antonio where she made the Honor Roll. During this time, she discovered her passion for theater as an actress in local plays and was awarded for her talents. She loved animals, especially her beloved pet dogs, was an avid reader and loved to listen to music and dance around the house. She unknowingly touched many lives with her candid, endearing, joyful, and humorous heart-to-heart conversations. Isabel will be remembered for her self-deprecating and blunt humor that was very hard to resist.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Raoul Pellerin; son, Timothy Pellerin; daughter, Christine Pellerin; father, Clifford Sadler; mother, Hilda Sadler; brother, George Sadler and sister, Marie Birmingham. Isabel is survived by her sons, Raoul Michael Pellerin of Austin, Patrick Pellerin and Wife Nola of Ingelside,Thomas Pellerin and Wife Donna of Brenham and John Pellerin of Schertz; daughters, Francine Young and husband Steve of Round Rock, Mary Heimer and husband Frederick of New Braunfels; sister, Barbara Camden and brother in law, Pete of Milwaukee; sister in law, Marge Sadler of New Berlin, Wiscosin, brother in law Robert Birmingham of Greendale, Wisconsin, 18 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Isabel’s celebration of life is as follows; A Visitation will be held at Schertz Funeral Home from 5pm-9pm with the Rosary to be recited at 7pm on Tuesday August 20, 2019. The Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 12:00Noon on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with Interment to follow at Ft Sam Houston Cemetery.
