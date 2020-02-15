Funeral Arrangements are complete at Zoeller Funeral Home for Margot Ann Mendoza, 65, of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital.
Public Visitation, with the family present to receive friends will be held on, Wednesday, February 26, at Zoeller Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 PM and continuing until 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with committal service to follow at 1:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Commented