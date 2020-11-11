Penny J. DeFelice, age 76, of Canyon Lake, Texas went to her eternal reward on Oct. 31, 2020. She was born on Mar. 14, 1944 in Hayward, California to parents Ella Mae Ferguson and Orvis Joh Pooler.
Her limited formal education was more than compensated by her incredible love of reading, especially historical books. Her employment outside the home throughout her life included that of waitress, motel desk clerk, nursing home attendant and book department manager for Reader’s Market in K-Mart. She thoroughly enjoyed the experience of traveling to new places and immersing herself in foreign cultures. She was a devoted military wife and mother to her five children, the last three of which were born in Morocco, Spain and Japan respectively. Her love of animals was plainly evident by the way she cared for and tended to the needs of the family pets over the years.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joseph DeFelice; her daughter Kim Preston and her husband Mark; her daughter Deborah Payne; her son Robert Schultz and his wife Rene; her daughter Karen Fuller; her son Harold Schultz and his wife Jeanette; her step-daughter Julie Whitehead; her step-son Brian DeFelice and his wife Shon; her step-daughter Katherine Weatherly and her husband Rodney. She had a total of 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Kenneth and her sister Suzie. Hope Hospice of New Braunfels did an exceptional job of easing her physical pain and anxiety for her final three months of life. Any memorial donations should be directed there or to one’s local animal shelter.
