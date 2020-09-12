Steve M. Stapleton, age 77, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away August 27, 2020. He was born February 17, 1943, in Burnet, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Steve Stapleton and Grace (Lynn) Stapleton.
Steve is survived by his wife Dorothy (Voss) Stapleton, Daughters; Cassie Burns (Daniel), and Shawn Cooksey; and Son, Steve W. Stapleton (Becky), and 7 grandchildren. Sister Peggy Brown, Brothers; Clint Stapleton (Lynne), Clifton Stapleton (Penny), and Clayton Stapleton (Kacey). (Sister-in-laws) Jeraldine Carnes, Lugine Voss and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved pet Lady Bird aka “Baby Girl.”
Steve served New Braunfels and Comal County for many years working in the New Braunfels Fire Department and then Comal County Sheriff Department. After retirement his passion was researching family histories as a genealogist not only for his own family but anyone who asked for help. Steve was a Life member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas and an avid Ham Radio Operator (KA5UAO).
The family wishes a special thanks to Dr. James Bartay and Dr. Mark Griederly and their staff for their loving care. Terry Lehman and wife for all the special care of doing things for Steve when he wasn’t able.
A Memorial Service is planned for Steve at 10:00 AM on September 26, 2020 at McQueeney Baptist Church, 201 Schumann Road, McQueeney, Texas 78123. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Jones. Due to the Covid-19 virus, social distancing will be observed and protective mask should be worn.
