Robert (Bob) Walker, 94, of New Braunfels, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in Kerrville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Braunfels Food Bank or to any Disabled Veterans Organization.
Robert (Bob) Walker, 94, of New Braunfels, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in Kerrville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Braunfels Food Bank or to any Disabled Veterans Organization.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented