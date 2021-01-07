Lourdes Barcinas Yamanaka Farrell, age 90, passed away at Sundance Inn on Friday, January 1, 2021. Lourdes was born on December 18, 1930 in Piti, Guam to Camilo Uneme Yamanaka and Paula Delgado Barcinas Yamanaka.
Lourdes is preceded by her husband, Edward Francis Farrell; along with her 11 siblings and her grandson, Matthew Farrell. She is survived by her five daughters, Anita Willingham (Bobby, deceased), Annette Rotter (Dave), Antoinette Blais (William), Nanette Felps (Mike), and Genette Schubert (Dennis); 11 grandchildren, Christy, Brent, Karrie, Shayna, Melissa, Kelly, Tiffany, Jonathan, Jennifer, Jamie, and Brandon; 23 great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Zachary, Clara, Caleb, Jordan, Hunter, Hayden, Faith, Austin, Payten, Dominic, Gemma, Kalah, Hannah, Avery, Parker, Seth, Bryleigh, Braedyn, Andy, Kyle, Josiah and Abriella; two great-great grandchildren, Kaiden and Jacob.
A sincere thank you to all staff at Sundance Inn for their exceptional care of our mom, grandma and great-grandma.
