Pablo Osio Cruz, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Pablo was born on April 28, 1931 in Mexico to Felipe Cruz and Maria de Jesus Osio.
He was the family pillar, our rock, our diamond, and the best dad and grandpa in the world. He had a saying ‘’No Aguantas Nada” which kind of means ‘’lightweight’’ in English. He would say this to us and us to him when we were going through hard times or we were feeling down. It became a motivational quote for us to endure life’s ups and downs and stay strong no matter the obstacle. Pablo was more than a blessing to our family, and we love him and will always remember him.
Pablo is predeceased by his daughter, brother and sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ma. Consuelo Juarez Cruz; five daughters; four sons; many many grandchildren, many great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 1:30 PM and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 PM. We will then follow in procession to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church #2. Due to COVID, everyone that attends the services must wear a mask. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
