On Saturday, August 1st, 2020, Jimmie Biedermann, devoted husband to Sue and proud father of Amy, was called home and passed away at the age of 77.
James Allen “Jimmie” Biedermann was born on December 2, 1942 in Alice, Texas to Ray and Helen (Simecek) Biedermann and was the youngest of their four children. The Biedermann family moved to New Braunfels when Jimmie was a small child. Jimmie attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and New Braunfels High School where he graduated as part of the class of 1961. He attended Victoria College and Southwest Texas State University.
Jimmie was a proud and active member of the Wurstfest Association and attended the festivities every year since the festival began in 1961. One fateful night in 1977 during the city’s annual 10-day salute to sausage, he met his future wife Sue. Jimmie and Sue married in 1979 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and were overjoyed to welcome their daughter Amy in 1985.
Jimmie was most known for his work in New Braunfels’ Landa Park managing Landa Boats (paddle boats and the glass-bottom boat), Landa Fun (bumper cars, Tilt-A-Whirl, and the Wild Mouse roller coaster), and Landa Mini Golf. Jimmie, Sue, and even Amy worked side-by-side in the park, enjoying many summers of meeting new people and hosting friends and family for park visits.
After retiring from park life, Jimmie worked for several home health agencies and then later worked for a number of years as a mechanic and bus driver in the Comal ISD transportation department. He was a member of the Lions Club, the New Braunfels Planning and Zoning Committee, Saints Peter and Paul School Board, and the Elks Club where he had served as Exalted Ruler of the New Braunfels Lodge.
Jimmie and Sue loved to travel and were fortunate to explore many places together in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean. Jimmie fished every chance he got and happily retired to Corpus Christi with Sue in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Helen, his sister Gayle and brother-in-law Allen, and his parents-in-law Loren and Dessie Cleveland of Buffalo, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife Sue and daughter Amy along with brothers Donald (Lessie) and David (Sandy), brothers-in-law John (Denise), Tom (Kristine) and Robert, sisters-in-law Alice (Terry) and Michelle, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was also preceded in death by many cherished canine companions including Bruno, Schätze, Macaroni, Chipmunk, and most notably, his beloved dachshund Oliver.
No public service will be held at this time, but Sue and Amy request that friends, family, and acquaintances send their favorite Jimmie memories and stories so that his family can celebrate his life despite not being able to gather with everyone in person. Please mail memories and any pictures to Sue Biedermann, 3010 Airline Rd Unit 11, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 or send electronically via email to aeb@txstate.edu
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation in Jimmie’s name to Del Cielo Hospice: (361) 723-0210 or the Sue Biedermann Scholarship Fund at Texas State University: https://bit.ly/suebtxst
