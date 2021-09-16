Freda Wilhelmina “Schultz” Wasia

Freda passed away September 9, 2021, six days after her 98th birthday.
Freda was born September 3, 1923 at Danbury Nebraska to parents Cleyone M. and Rudolph J. Schultz.
She attended high school at Danbury NE, excelling in women’s softball.
Freda married Kenneth Wasia October 15, 1942. They farmed south of McCook NE from 1946 until building a home in Indianola NE in 1980. They continued farming north of Danbury until retiring in 1989.
In 2004 they moved to Torrington WY where Kenneth passed away in 2008.
While in Torrington Freda enjoyed hosting grandchildren and great-grandchildren from MT and WY for backyard get-togethers.
Always the baseball fan, Freda literally ‘stormed’ into Casper WY to watch tournament action with family.
Freda moved to Texas in 2010 where daughter, Colleen, and son, Vince, resided.
Her 90th birthday bash was a huge family affair at Vince and Kay’s Idaho mountain home.
She delighted in keeping in touch with family, traveling for graduations and birthdays.
Freda is preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, two brothers, four sisters, daughter-in-law Pat (Hoff) Wasia and son-in-law Larry Ramsey .
She is survived by her children Vince (Kay) Oklahoma; Gene (Cathy) Montana; Colleen Fuentes (Mando) Texas; Bruce (Vicky) Nebraska; five grandchildren, step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Grandson Chris said it best… “She was a ‘Force of Nature’”
She was loved.
Cremation has taken place. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Commented