Erwin Rahe, was born in New Braunfels, Texas on December 12, 1933 to Albert Rahe and Juanita Montejano Rahe. He passed away September 24, 2020 at the age of 86 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Ely Rahe and David Rahe, 2 sisters, Linda Rahe Pratter and Ella Rahe Coffey. He is survived by 2 sisters, Tallie Rahe Knoer and Ida Rahe McGlothlin, also 2 brothers, Alwin Roy Rahe and Larry Rahe.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his military commitment he returned to Texas.
We would like to thank his caregivers as well as the team from Hope Hospice for the wonderful care he received in his final days of life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
