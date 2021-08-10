Mark Russell Turpin, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom he greatly loved on August 6, 2021. Born in Clinton, OK on February 4, 1957 to Sally and Jack Turpin, he grew up in Dallas, Texas. Mark married the love of his life Kathleen Shea on September 24, 1983 in Hinsdale, IL and he spent his life with her in New Braunfels, TX. Mark lived for the Glory of God and has died for the Glory of God. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy, four children Sarah (Zac) Carroll, Shelley Turpin, Mark Turpin, Jr. “Rusty” (Ashley Werthen), and Ashley Turpin; grandchildren Carson & Lilah Carroll and Mark R Turpin, III “Tripp.” Also survived by his siblings Scott & Carroll Turpin, Jeff & Lori Turpin and numerous beloved family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sally & Jack Turpin, who we are sure have welcomed him to our eternal home in Heaven. Mark was a devout Christian, ambassador of fun and a friend to everyone he encountered. Mark played tennis for SMU where he was an All American. Throughout his tennis career, Mark was able to travel the world and had stories to entertain us all. Always carrying the spirit of a kid, he would execute pranks with perfection, enjoyed activity-filled days outside in the sun and was happiest watching his children play tennis and grow in their faith. Mark’s life will be celebrated for the passion he had leading Christian sports camps, decades of tennis programming and for caring so deeply for his family, friends & front yard. Most of all the things he treasured, he adored Kathy most to the end of his days. Mark had a servant’s heart. At the center of everything he did, Mark found joy in giving whatever he had to others. His children will remember their Dad (aka Pops) for his encouragement, faithfulness, silliness and energized positivity. A private family interment will be held at Bronswood Cemetery in Oak Brook, IL and his life will continue to be celebrated amongst all of his family and friends. In remembrance of Mark, donations can be made to T Bar M Camps, 2549 Hwy 46 W. New Braunfels, TX 7813, https://www.tbarm.org/give/ or Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s & Neurodegenerative Diseases, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229, https://biggsinstitute.org/ where Mark received exceptional medical care. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
