James Ronald Evans (Ron), entered into his eternal rest on November 5, 2019, at the age of 75.
A long-time resident of New Braunfels, Texas, Ron was born in Fort Worth, Texas on December 2, 1943. He was the oldest of three boys born to the late C.J. and Ruth Evans.
On September 26, 1970, he married the love of his life, Joyce Evans. They were married in Uvalde, Texas, and blessed with three daughters. Ron and Joyce recently celebrated 49 years together.
Ron enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Paschal High School. He served as an instructor and an intelligence officer for 22 years. He was very proud of serving in Germany, Hawaii, North Dakota, San Antonio, and many other short term duty locations. He retired from the Air Force and became a Loss Prevention Specialist for Wal-Mart. He was a member of many clubs and organizations; the American Legion, the Elks Lodge, the German American Society, which he was proud to be president of for several years, and an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in San Marcos.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Evans; daughter and son-in-law Kim and Alan Silva, daughter and son-in-law Heather and Mark Toye, daughter and son-in-law Nicole and Johnny Garcia; grandchildren Mason, Evan and Brittney Blankenship, Teal and John Albert; Brandt, Sadie, Tucker and Makensie Addington; Annika, Soren and Corry Garcia; great-grandchildren Kimber and Callen Albert and Presley Addington; and brothers Mike and Greg Evans. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Remmy.
Pre-service visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (1250 Belvin) in San Marcos, Texas, between 12:00-1:00 on Sunday, November 10.
Following the visitation will be a short service beginning at 1:00.
A little luncheon will be held from 1:30-3:00 in the Grace Lutheran Church fellowship hall.
The graveside service is directly following at Comal Cemetery, 301 Peace Avenue in New Braunfels.
