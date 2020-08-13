Denice Dodd Fugitt passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020, at the age of 71. Denice was born October 15, 1948, in Edinburg, TX, to Gene and Lorene (Tredemeyer) Dodd. She and her loving husband, Bill Fugitt, moved to New Braunfels in 1997, from the Rio Grande Valley.
Denice enjoyed participating in the Red Hat Society, attending the New Braunfels Senior Center, being a member of the NBPD Citizens Police Academy, watching the Spurs, and the time she had spent with her beloved Min Pin, Annie.
Denice was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Lorene Dodd, her husband, Bill, and her brother-in-law Mark Midgett. She leaves behind her only son, Danny Fugitt and his wife Rebecca of New Braunfels, TX, one sister Glenda Midgett of La Grange, TX, and the families of her nieces Cindy Wiese of Cranfills Gap, TX, and Becky Weikel of La Grange, TX.
Private Services are pending for a future date.
