Felipe V. Villarreal, 81, of New Braunfels, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in New Braunfels. Born on August 23, 1938 in New Braunfels, he was the son of the late Julian and Martha Villarreal.
Felipe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosa Martinez. Felipe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Inez Villarreal; children, Patty Calderon and husband, Anthony, Pam Olvera and husband, Mark, and Jennifer Villarreal; grandchildren, Adam Espinoza, Alyssa Espinoza, Bryan Espinoza, and Brandon Olvera; great-grandson, Ethan Olvera; sisters, Isabel Luna and Concepcion Talamantez.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
