Beatrice G. Urias, of New Braunfels, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa at the age of 72. Beatrice was born on April 6, 1949 in Seguin, Texas to the late Genaro and Rebecca Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tranquilino Hernandez Urias, and by her brother, Abel Gonzales and sister, Selia Medrano. Survivors include her children, Genaro Urias and Vanessa Urias (Nicholas); grandchildren, Waylon, Emily, and Sophia; sisters, Josefina Guerrero, Julia Gonzales (Isabel Medellin), Linda Gonzalez (Jose); brothers, Benjamin Gonzales and Adrian Gonzales (Elizabeth Aleman). In addition, Beatrice is survived by numerous loving family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Pentecostal Jerusalem Church.
