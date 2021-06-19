Selia G. Medrano

Selia G. Medrano, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her residence at the age of 61. Selia was born on November 18, 1959 in Seguin to the late Genaro and Rebecca Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jose Angel Medrano, and by her brother, Abel Gonzales. Survivors include her sisters, Beatrice Urias (Tranqulino), Josefina Guerrero, Julia Gonzales (Isabel Medellin), Linda Gonzalez (Jose); brothers, Benjamin Gonzales and Adrian Gonzales (Elizabeth Aleman). In addition, Selia is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Visiting with the family will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio.