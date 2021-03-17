Vicente H. Romero Sr., age 80, of Seguin, Texas peacefully completed his journey at home on March 14, 2021.
Vicente was born on January 22, 1941 in Kendall County to Damacio and Lucina Hernandez Romero.
He worked at Bock Motor Company for 20 plus years, then went to work for Guadalupe Telephone Company for 20 years where he retired.
He played semi pro baseball for many years and several years of softball. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros.
On May 28, 1960 he married the love of his life Gloria Farias. Vicente and Gloria went on to have four children; Elva Salazar, Vicente Jr. (Margie) Rosalinda (Billy), Raoul (Lisa).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Damacio and Lucina, sisters; Susie Espinoza, Oralia Lopez.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria and their four children, 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, sibling; Ruth Castilleja, Ramona Padilla, George Romero.
A special thank you to Hospice of Guadalupe County each one of you are special Angels.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM and Services will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Business 35 New Braunfels, Texas.
