Isidro Orduna of New Braunfels passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 65. Pending services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels Utilities looks to raise rates
- Pierre Marcel Schlumberger
- Derek Todd Shepherd
- New Braunfels planning commission recommends denial of RV park permit
- Donna Jo Taylor
- LIVING LEGEND: Fred Fey’s life is marked by service
- Erwin Rahe
- Weekend benefit will aid wounded deputy
- Raymond Purnell Andrews
- Winnie Irene Allen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented