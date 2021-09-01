Emmit Egon “Butch” Schmidt Jr.

Butch was born on June 4, 1955 in Mason, TX to Emmit E. and Georgie Schmidt. He was raised in New Braunfels, Texas.
In 1982, he graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Business and was a proud Red Raider. Butch was the founder of Gym Industries, Inc. and spent most of his career in the fertilizer industry.
From childhood on Butch enjoyed the outdoors. Whether raising livestock, planting a garden, hunting, fishing or camping, nature was important in his life. Agriculture and wildlife management were among his passions. His playful nature and kind manner were a draw for people of all ages. Work and pleasure took him down every road in Texas and he had friends all along the way.
Butch was preceded in death by his father, Emmit Schmidt. He is survived by his mother, Georgie Schmidt, sister, Deborah Keiter and special companion, Sherry Hill. He is also survived by his children, Loren Reynolds, Sorrel Schmidt, Michael (Jennifer) Jamieson, Nathan (Marissa) Jamieson, Caytlyn Schmidt and grandchildren: Max, Vivian, Alea, Kirsten, Hadley, Lacey, Grant and Sloan.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. He touched many lives with his infectious laugh, big smile, and warm heart. Please join us to celebrate Butch’s life, share your stories of remembrance, enjoy a light meal and spend time with those who knew and loved him.
Sunday, October 10th at 11:00 a.m.
Freiheit Country Store, 2157 FM 1101, New Braunfels, TX.
Donations may be made to Special Olympics.
