Joyce Joanna Mays Wieding passed away in Canyon Lake, Texas on November 5, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on April 3, 1930 to Florence (Edwards) and Lloyd Mays, and lived on the family dairy farm until graduating from nursing school and marrying Walter Wieding, a post WWII transplant from Texas, in 1951.
In 1960, they moved to New Braunfels, Texas where Joyce was a nursing supervisor from 1960-1972 at New Braunfels Hospital. In 1972, she became a nursing instructor at Baptist School of Nursing in San Antonio. When she retired in 1995, she was a Director of Inservice Education at Baptist Memorial Hospital System.
She and her husband, Walter enjoyed bowling and, after their retirement, traveled to many different states to compete in bowling tournaments. Joyce was a talented needleworker, with quilting and crochet as lifelong hobbies. She also loved reading, which she continued to enjoy until shortly before her death.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Wieding, son Eric Walter Wieding, son-in-law, Buddy L. Watson, her parents, her brothers, Dennis Mays and Lawrence Mays and her sister, Patricia Mays Hafer. She is survived by her daughter Diane Wieding Watson; son Duane Lloyd Wieding and wife Delores; grandchildren: Eric Watson and wife Jillian, Justin Watson, Jennifer Watson Russell and husband David, Lauren Wieding Leonov and husband Boris, and Katheryn Wieding Roby and husband Allen; and three great grandchildren: Aidan Watson, Brannon Russell, and Eliana Russell; brother, Leland “Butch” Mays; sister-in-law, Marie Wieding; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at DaVita New Braunfels for their care of Mom for the past year. Also a sincere Thank You to Hope Hospice for their support and care during Mom’s final days.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery at Elm Creek with the Rev. Toby Burk officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 613 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Commented