James Richard Sanders “Jim” was born on February 21, 1942 in Houston, TX to Hugh Dee Sanders and Odessa Grace (nee Jones) along with brother Joe Willard Sanders, all of whom predeceased him. He was raised in Tomball, TX where he excelled in numerous jobs, sports, and activities of which his favorite was football. From a very young age, he worked as a shoe shine boy, made beds at his parents hotel, worked the concession stand at the movie theater, was a gas station attendant, a butcher, and helped his dad build houses. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army and was a linguist in the Army Security Agency stationed in the Philippines.
Jim was a true Renaissance Man, embracing all knowledge and developing his own capacities as fully as possible. This extended into his professional and personal life as he rarely had to hire out for any services. Sports were a constant in his life with decade obsessions with running, tennis, golf, swimming, sailing, archery, weightlifting, and fishing. He could play the ukulele and harmonica and cooking and grilling were his greatest hobbies. Professionally, he would have loved to be a coach or have a restaurant. His career, however, was in the furniture business, ultimately in sales for several furniture corporations. Many memories were made through numerous company trips all over the world and twice yearly trips to North Carolina furniture market. He made great friendships and spoke fondly of his work mates from all over the country.
Joining Jim for 57 of his 79 years on his life journey was a pretty young blond from Pinehurst, TX, Joyce Nell Evans. She caught his eye while working the concession stand at the movie theater and would sneak off to sit with her and hold her hand after selling popcorn. They dated off and on through high school breaking up during football season, as they were from rival schools and she was busy twirling and he with football. They were married October 6, 1962. Completing his family were Joseph Bryan “Jody” Sanders, Jana Dee Sanders and Judd Keyes Sanders, whom he raised in Katy and New Braunfels, TX. Jody and an infant son, Judson Roderick welcomed him to Heaven on June 26, 2021. He was true to himself in his retirement years spending nearly all of his time active and outside at the Dunes in Port Aransas, TX fishing, walking the beach, hot tubbing, and in New Braunfels, gardening and caring for his property and walking at Landa Park. Jim and Joy enjoyed dozens of cruises and made friends with Carnival staff and tour guides all over the Carribean.
With a disposition larger than life, he won’t be quickly forgotten as his influence is alive and well in his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Joy, children Jana Moss and husband Steve, Judd Sanders and wife Jennifer (Mead) and grandchildren Madeleine Dee Moss, Jaxon James Sanders, Matthew David Moss, and Julianna Grace Sanders, sister-in-law Willie Evans, all of New Braunfels and Linda Davis of Groesbeck, TX and beloved nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10:30-11:30. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 3:30pm at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, Hwy 46 S Seguin, TX provided by Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX.
Memorials may be given to Hope Hospice.
Commented