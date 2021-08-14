Patricia Louise Hurley died peacefully on August 9, 2021, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bruce Hurley; her loving parents, Eleanor and Lauren Knepshield; her beloved aunt, Louise Allison; and her dear siblings, Joanne Maier and Ed Knepshield.
Pat was born on January 3, 1931, in Rochester, Pennsylvania. She moved at the age of ten with her family to San Angelo, Texas and graduated from San Angelo High School at age 16. She was named Student Nurses’ Honor Student, was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Fraternity and graduated from San Angelo College with a nursing degree as an Honor Graduate of The Shannon West Texas Memorial School of Nursing.
Pat had an extensive and varied career in nursing, including private practice RN, Operating Room Staff Nurse, assisting in cutting-edge heart surgical procedures, Director of Nurses, and Supervisor of Operating Room. She held the honor of wearing the American Red Cross Nurse Badge, exhibiting a commitment to worldwide relief and prevention of suffering. She retired in 1989, but never stopped being an “on-call” nurse for her family and friends.
Pat was devoted to her family, her career, her community, and her church. She met her beloved husband, Bruce, in Victoria, Texas. They were married in 1962 and were inseparable until Bruce’s death in 2020 after 58 wonderful years together. Throughout her life, she served in many community service organizations. She was always an active member and leader in her church including as a Sunday School teacher, office volunteer, choir and handbell choir member, and the United Methodist Women. Pat was a lifelong reader and loved Tye Preston Memorial Library, where she volunteered for over 25 years. Never one to call attention to herself, she was a quiet leader who worked tirelessly for her community behind the scenes. Pat personified the definition of humble: “not to think less of oneself, but to think of oneself less.”
Pat and Bruce traveled extensively in the United States and Canada, and after retirement, settled in Canyon Lake, Texas to be near their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Although she had a very distinguished career, Pat would be most proud of her time spent with, and the impact she had on, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To them, she was the perfect, most loving and caring “Grammy” in the world. They will never forget the homemade candy presents on their beds when they arrived at her house, the “Grammy snacks,” the Hallmark ornaments at Christmas, the care packages sent to them at camp and school, and her unwavering devotion to each and every one of them.
Left to celebrate Pat’s full and blessed life are daughter Carol Hurley; daughter Susan Hurley Hyak and her husband Ronnie Hyak; daughter Pam Hurley Olsen and her husband Todd Olsen; son Robert Bruce Hurley, Jr. and his wife Caroline Hurley; as well as eight grandchildren, Ron, Melanie, Kate, Madison, Grace, Graydon, Emma, and Bruce, III; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brodie, Faith, Tyler, Zoe, and Nate.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at The Belmont for their loving care and support. An immediate family prayer service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s memory with gratitude to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church or the Tye Preston Memorial Library.
