Our Beloved husband and father, Raymond Arnold Shaw, passed away at the age of 76 years. Ray is survived by his wife Christine C. Shaw, children: Brian E. Shaw (Heather) and Carey L. Shaw, sister Iva Nelson, and many nieces and nephews.
Peacefully, he was carried away by parents Martin Luther and Ora Dale Shaw; brothers William, Chuck and Ted Shaw; sisters Edith Schutt and Juanita Weiland; and his brother-in-law Robert F. Nelson.
Ray served in the US Navy, was a captain of the Oxnard fire department for 35 years, and a wonderful and loving husband and father. His smile, humor, patience and generosity of talent will always be remembered and he will be forever missed by his wife, children, relatives and friends.
A private ceremony will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.hopehospice.net/donate.
