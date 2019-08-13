Ruth H. Grimaldo, of Georgetown, Texas originally from New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8th at the age of 79. She is survived by her son, Marco A. Grimaldo of Washington, D.C., her daughter Rebecca G. Schmude and son-in-law Erik M. Schmude and three grandsons, Michael, Alex and Matthew Schmude. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Pedro and Carmen Hernandez, her nephews and nieces Pedro F. Hernandez, Jr., Meiling Prados Hernandez, Omar Adrian Hernandez, Heather Hernandez Rosen, and Maria Stull. Also, by many great nieces and nephews and loved ones that are too numerous to list. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Grimaldo and her brother Hernando H. Hernandez.
Ruth was born and raised in New Braunfels, Texas where her home church played an important part in her life. She was a woman of faith with strong convictions and loyalty for family and close friends. She lived for many years in Brownsville, Texas and retired to Georgetown to be with her grandchildren. She was long-time member of San Gabriel Presbyterian Church in Georgetown and was active in the ministries of that church and community.
Funeral arrangements will be at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. There will be a viewing Tuesday, Aug. 13th from 5-7 pm and on Wednesday, Aug. 14th from 10am to 2pm, followed by A Service of Witness to the Resurrection at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial gift to either First Presbyterian Church of New Braunfels, TX First Presbyterian Church 1762 S. Walnut New Braunfels, TX 78130, or to Bread for the World 425 3rd Street, SW 12th Floor Washington, D.C. 20024.
Commented