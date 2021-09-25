July 23, 1946
September 20, 2021
Jovita D. Valdez passed from this life into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2021. Jovita, known to family and friends as Polé, was born on July 23, 1946, in Iliff, CO to Edmundo and Eufracia Dominguez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Juan Miguel Valdez; her husband, Juan C Valdez; brothers, Luciano “Chano” Dominquez, Jesus “Jesse” Dominguez, and Guadalupe “Lupe” Dominguez.
She is survived by sisters, Janie Martinez, Elena Ramirez (David), and Mary Ann Ramirez (Jose “Chepo”); sons, Ambrosio Valdez (Denise), and Jose Valdez (Cindy); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Polé was known to be a caring, warm, and loving woman. She was supportive and dedicated to her family and could always be counted on to offer a helping hand. She dedicated many years to healthcare as a CNA. Her former colleagues would describe her as a compassionate health care hero with a great love for her residents. She treated her coworkers and patients like family and could always be counted to go above and beyond the call of service. Her devotion to those in need will be a living legacy and example for many to carry on in her memory.
Public Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from 4:00PM -8:00PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Prayer Service will begin at 6:30PM.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00PM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
