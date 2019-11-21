Victor Keith Weyers, born October 24, 1931, in Palmer Nebraska, was greeted by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 14, 2019. Vic was raised in Burwell, Nebraska and after serving in the Navy attended Colorado State University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Forestry. There he met his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Nash.
Vic served the US Forestry Service for 20 years, residing primarily in Wyoming and Colorado. He took early retirement and then spent time doing real estate, selling ranches. This led to an opportunity to work for Union Oil, establishing a breeding program for black angus cattle. Vic and Carolyn retired on 40 acres in Paonia, Colorado and resided there until they relocated to New Braunfels, TX in 2007.
Vic was a devoted Cornhusker fan. He spent many hours watching online football reports about the Huskers in his later years. His hobbies included car restoration, stained glass work, hunting, fishing, and gardening. A few years ago he established a garden benefitting Kids Club and in one summer harvested over 600 pounds of tomatoes. He loved his family, his church, and his God.
Vic was an active member of Oakwood Church and especially loved his Sunday School class, R.O.C. The family would love to express our heartfelt gratitude to Oakwood and especially the R.O.C. They were extended family to Vic and showered him with cards, letters, emails, and visits. He truly felt connected and loved. We also would like to express our gratitude to Hope Hospice and our caregivers, Nina Esparaza, Jessica Tisdale, and Tyler Campbell. We will forever be in debt to Dr. Dottie Overman and Dr. Sheri Boyd for the incredible medical care they gave him. We had a wonderful team of people who made his last few months so much easier.
Vic is survived by brother and sister-ln-law Ken and Joyce Weyers of Scottsdale, AZ. Surviving daughters and their families are: Tammy and Charlie Ciampoli, of Dale, TX: Cheri and Johnny Polk, of New Braunfels, TX, and Shawna Weyers, also of New Braunfels, TX. Surviving grandchildren are Brittany and Stephen LaRosa , of Gilbert, AZ; Bobby Stead and fiance Gabby, of Harlem, NY: Daniel Polk of Austin, TX: and Kyle and Janey Polk of New Braunfels, TX. Great grandchildren include Caleb and James LaRosa and Kase Polk.
A celebration of life for Vic will be held at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:30pm.To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
Commented