Homer Lee (H.L.) Tumlinson

Homer Lee Tumlinson went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ on January 29, 2021, at the age of 83. He resided in New Braunfels, Texas. H. L. was born in San Antonio, on March 4, 1937, to Homer and Rosalie Hofer Tumlinson. His mother’s family (Schaefer) were early settlers in New Braunfels.
Having grown up in San Antonio, H.L. graduated from Burbank High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Finance from Trinity University. At Trinity, he was in the ROTC program and became a 2nd Lt. AGC upon graduation. On June 6, 1959, H.L. married the love of his life, Phyllis Jean Gearhart, started his military career in Indianapolis, Indiana, then moved to the Rio Grande Valley to become Captain-Reserve Commissioned Officer of the Army.
H. L. began his banking career in 1960 in Edinburg, Texas and later became an Officer in banks in Pueblo, Colorado as well as Tomball, Corpus Christi and McAllen, Texas. He always loved reading about Texas history, particularly about Tumlinson ancestors who gallantly fought in the Texas Revolution, including George W. Tumlinson who died at the Battle of the Alamo. H.L. also enjoyed visiting the Texas Ranger Museum in Waco, where displays highlight many Tumlinsons who were Texas Rangers. In 1992, H.L. retired from banking, and he and Phyllis started a wholesale manufacturing business named Brush Creek Trading Company. They sold Americanmade products to retail stores all over the United States.
He was a member of First Baptist Church New Braunfels and enjoyed attending the “Bevil Sunday School Class.” H.L. had previously served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church Tomball and First Baptist Church Corpus Christi.
H.L. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Gearhart Tumlinson. Other family members whom he loved include his in-laws, Woody and Goldie Gearhart (who will greet him in Heaven), sons Bryan (Brenda) Tumlinson and Bryce (Kristin) Tumlinson, brother-in-law Tim (Dorris) Gearhart, sister-in-law Marcene (Randy) Conine, grandchildren Andrew (Rachel) Tumlinson, Megan Tumlinson, Lindsey Tumlinson and Kinslee Tumlinson, great-grandchildren June and Charlie Tumlinson, nephews Troy Gearhart, Stuart (Emily) Gearhart and Ryan Conine, and great-nephews Derrick and Parker Gearhart.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. As the Gearhart/Tumlinson families continue to gather for special holidays, H.L. will be remembered by many versions of “Have I told you about…” stories.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 733 West Cross Street, New Braunfels, at 11:00 A.M., followed by interment at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made in H.L.’s name to First Baptist Church New Braunfels Building Fund or Hope Hospice New Braunfels.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented