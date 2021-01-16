Jo Ann Jordan Fessler was born to Clinton Giddings and Orlene (Phillips) Jordan on August 16, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas. She passed from this life on January 11, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry B. Fessler, Jr. and sister, Nancy Gail Jordan.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Jeff) Schweizer of Midland, Texas, Connie (Steve) Taylor of Keller, Texas, Christie (Mason) Standley of New Braunfels, Texas, Alison (Jay) Burroff of El Dorado, Arkansas and Meredith (Tom) Holodak of North Augusta, South Carolina; grandchildren, Shawna (Stoney) Harris, Jessica (Isaac) Reyes, Margaret (Kyle) Perlowski, Drew (Kirsten) Taylor, Will Standley, Ben Standley, Hannah Burroff, Ethan Burroff, Jodie Holodak and Jamie Holodak; great-grandchildren, Brittney (Staton) Roberts, Chelsea Harris, Brandon Espinoza, Mae Perlowski, William Taylor, Emma Taylor; one great-great-grandson, Emmett Roberts; many additional relatives and dear friends.
Jo Ann and her beloved husband, Hal, were members of New Braunfels Presbyterian Church. Jo Ann enjoyed many years in garden club, PEO, and Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity having been initiated at her treasured alma mater, Southwestern University, in Georgetown, Texas. She was a homemaker and avid reader, always eager to learn new things. Jo Ann was a loving and caring mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, and recently great-great-grandmother. She loved our Lord and taught us the importance of faith and family. We take comfort in knowing that someday we will be reunited with her in Heaven.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
A Public Memorial Service will follow at 2:30 PM also on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
An occupant limit of 50 attendees will be adhered to as well as social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to: The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer’s Association.
