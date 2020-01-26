Birgit S. Olsen Jan 26, 2020 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas for Birgit S. Olsen of Canyon Lake, Texas, who passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 95. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne woman dead, another arrested in stabbing deathCity to uncover time capsule buried in 70sNB grad becomes finalist in Walt Disney Imagineering competitionDeath penalty case would be first for Guadalupe CountyPatrick “Pat” Darden Mathis, DVMMixed-use development ahead for old NBU digsPolice investigating stabbing deathNew Braunfels turns 25 — part twoGisela Berta BradleyHoyt leads in campaign cash race Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSenate should do its job (4)Cassata’s column was off base (3)Texas Senators should move past politics and do their job (2)Middle class has benefited under Trump presidency (2)Downtown development sparks history worries (2)Today’s Democrats radically different (1)Death penalty case would be first for Guadalupe County (1)Rivalry game (1)City to uncover time capsule buried in 70s (1)Council to again consider affordable housing ordinance (1)
Commented