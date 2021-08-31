Lawrence Saunders

Lawrence Saunders (Vietnam Vet) passed away Monday August 23, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 15, 1949 in Yorktown, Texas to Raymond & Leona Saunders. He worked for Dement Properties for almost 50 years. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Ella Mae Chelf, brother Raymond Lee Saunders; brother in laws Richard baker and Henry Foerster, father and mother in law Theodore and Rose Wahrmund. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 51 years; his sons Eric Saunders and Bryan Saunders & wife Lesley. His grandchildren;  Kimberly, Lauren,Theodore, Caleb, and Emily Saunders. His brothers; Larry Saunders & wife Shirley, Gilbert Saunders, Milton Saunders & wife Joyce. Sisters; Nell Rose Rustand & husband Jim and Joyce Garrison. Sister in laws; Cyndi Baker and Barbie Foerster. There are numerous nieces and nephews.