Lawrence Saunders (Vietnam Vet) passed away Monday August 23, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 15, 1949 in Yorktown, Texas to Raymond & Leona Saunders. He worked for Dement Properties for almost 50 years. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Ella Mae Chelf, brother Raymond Lee Saunders; brother in laws Richard baker and Henry Foerster, father and mother in law Theodore and Rose Wahrmund. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 51 years; his sons Eric Saunders and Bryan Saunders & wife Lesley. His grandchildren; Kimberly, Lauren,Theodore, Caleb, and Emily Saunders. His brothers; Larry Saunders & wife Shirley, Gilbert Saunders, Milton Saunders & wife Joyce. Sisters; Nell Rose Rustand & husband Jim and Joyce Garrison. Sister in laws; Cyndi Baker and Barbie Foerster. There are numerous nieces and nephews.
