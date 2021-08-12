Isabella Grace Hernandez, age 5, gained her angel wings on August 4, 2021. Isabella is survived by her loving mother Jessica-Ashley Hernandez, her father Jon Michael Longoria, her brothers Aiden and Caleb as well as her sisters Arianna and Destiny.
