September 26, 1955
October 23, 2021
Lawrence Randall Tandy Sr., 66 years old, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on October 23, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Randall, Sr. was born in Waco, Texas to Walter Lee Tandy, Sr. and Juanell Christian Tandy on September 26, 1955. He graduated from Midway High School in Waco, TX in 1973. He worked at Dow Chemical for 32 years until he retired from the Global Supply Chain Management position. He loved spending time going to the movies with his family and cheering on his favorite baseball team, the Houston Astros. His favorite thing in the world though would have to be playing his favorite sport, racquetball with his friends and his sons. In recent years he had also taken up the role as part-time caretaker of his two youngest granddaughters who had him wrapped around their little fingers. From his love of Christ, he followed in example by his love and care for his entire family. His humor, his laugh, and his smile will remain in all our hearts. Through his fellowship in Christ throughout his life and his never-ending selflessness, he has touched more lives than any of us will ever know.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Tandy, Sr. and Juanell Tandy; his sister, Dickie Ann Polster; and his beloved dog, Cinnamon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kristina Nelson Tandy; his siblings, Walter Tandy, Jr. and wife, Kathy Tandy, and Lynette Christensen; his 3 children, Randall Tandy, Jr. and wife, Scarlett Tandy, Christian Tandy, and Kalli Kinstley and husband, Daniel Kinstley; his 6 grandchildren, Ryleigh Tandy, Devin Vazquez, Riley Vazquez, Susan Wren, Ava Kinstley, and Victoria Kinstley; as well as 33 nephews and nieces, and great-nephews and nieces.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 2:00pm with Pastor Wayne Calder of Caldwell United Methodist Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that in memory of Randall Tandy Sr., please donate to The Alzheimer Association (act.alz.org).
