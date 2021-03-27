It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we share with you that our beloved Veronica Ann Zavala has passed away at the young age of 36.
Veronica was born to Michael Villarreal and Gloria Zavala Villarreal on October 5, 1984. Many who knew Veronica knew her through different lenses; feisty and outspoken at times, but always full of love and loyalty to her family and friends.
Our pain is immeasurable, but we can smile knowing that in the end, it was God that saw and decided to call her home. Free from her chains by our Lord.
Veronica Ann Zavala is preceded in death by her father, Michael Villarreal. Veronica leaves behind four children, Miranda N. Morales, Jordan R. Morales, Julian C. Morales, and Abigail L. Garcia; one grandson, Santana L. Guitierrez; her mother, Gloria Zavala Villarreal; maternal grandparents, Fred T. Zavala, Sr., and Mary Jane Zavala; siblings, Jessica M. Gomez (Nolan), Mark A. Villarreal (Melinda), and Joshua R. Villarreal; aunt, Zandra Zavala Williams (Matthew), and uncle, Fred T. Zavala, Jr. Also surviving are numerous extended family; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends, most of whom turned into family. Special mention to Grandpa Jesse (Chuy) Morales and Grandma Janie Sosa Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Veronica will be cremated and returned to her family. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented