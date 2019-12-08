On November 21, 2019, Florence Beaty Blair-Noethlich received her long-awaited call to come home. No longer bound by earthly confines, she joined a host of family members who preceded her, including: her youngest child, Fred Jr.; first husband, Fred Blair; father, David Augustus Beaty; mother, Lucille; sister, Martha and husband John Schwartz; second husband, Jack Noethlich, as well as countless aunts, uncles and in-laws.
Still here to continue her legacy are her three surviving children: Ginger Blair, Jeanette Shropshire and David Blair (Kim). Grandchildren: Lynette, Rachael (Derrick); Stephanie (Jeff); Sam (Katie); Shannon (Matthew), and Evan. Great-Grandchildren: Bryce (Ryon), Alexis, Austin, Eva, Aubrey, Cyrus and Crosby. Great-Great Grandchildren: Jaxon & Bryn.
Florence spent much of her life in Universal City, TX, where she and her mother managed Beaty’s Café for decades. In addition to raising her 4 children, she was also a partner of the Fred Blair Insurance Agency and a spokesperson for Weight Watchers International.
Florence was a faithful member of the Fellowship Bible Church for many years. Her family wishes to acknowledge the love and support of the entire congregation but special heartfelt thanks to the following friends; Linda Brod, Carlene Burns, Mike Clay, the Elliott Family, Guillermo DeHoyas, Amelia Hildebrand, the Slimpin Family, Mary Kristine Whitehead, Lorene Wilhelm and Reverend Dennis Biddison.
A celebration of her life will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 4026 Morningside Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78132 on Thursday, December 12th at Noon. Arrangements are through Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 North Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130.
