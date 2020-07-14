Amy Clare Johnson, age 41, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loved ones on July 12, 2020, from cancer and its complications. She was born June 28, 1979 in Webster, Texas to Cary and Janice Hairston. She married her beloved husband Michael Johnson on January 29, 2005. God answered their prayers with their precious daughter, Lillian “Lilli” Johnson, born December 17, 2010. Amy has preceded both in death and will greet them again in heaven with open arms.
Amy was Michael’s “Sweetheart”. She had an undeniable “Heart of Gold” attested to by anyone given the privilege of knowing her. She ceaselessly sacrificed herself for the good and happiness of others, often to her own detriment. She shared a special love for her close family, even more-so for her beloved husband and daughter. But she was also greatly loved by more people than she ever fully knew - innumerable mothers and children in her daughter’s school and in the community attested to changed lives because of her advice and support.
Amy was the precious child of her parents’ old age, the youngest of three daughters by about 10 years. As her parents’ “Little Doe”, she loved her parents Cary & Janice dearly, demonstrating limitless love, devotion, and respect for both. She dearly loved, and was loved by her sisters, nieces, nephews, and her extended family.
Above all, Amy lived for her husband & daughter, Michael & Lilli. She gave their lives richness and meaning. She loved and was immeasurably devoted to her husband - demonstrating it not only by her words, but by her every action. Her love for her daughter surpassed all else. Years of prayers & self-sacrifice were answered when Lilli came into the world. Amy Clare will be loved forever, and dearly missed by them both.
Amy is survived by her husband and daughter Michael and Lillian, her father and mother Cary and Janice Hairston, her sisters Shellie Hairston and Tracie Ramos, her nephews Caleb, Joshua and Cody Doyle, her nieces Abby Leather and Hannah Pompa, and numerous other members of her extended family.
Her life is celebrated on Wednesday morning July 15, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 at a modest graveside memorial service at San Marcos City Cemetery for immediate and extended family members only. Arrangements under the direction of Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos.
