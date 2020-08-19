Christopher Julian Wohl born on 12/24/1991 unfortunately passed away on 8/14/2020 and went to be with our Lord. Born in Houston and resided in New Braunfels where he grew up graduating from New Braunfels High. Chris was a devoted loving father of two wonderful children that he would do anything for, Lyla Marie and Tobiasz Julian Wohl. Loving fiance to LeAna Marie Resendez. Son of Donna and Tchad Taromina. Brother to Dustin and Daniel. Nephew, cousin, uncle and brother in law to a great family and friends that will miss him deeply. A truly deep hearted and caring individual. Someone so humble that would give anything he could to help those in need. The hardest working man that would do anything for his family. Chris worked in construction as a framer and was truly amazing at what he did. He was extremely creative and resourceful. Chris could make something so beautiful off just looking at a picture and what he had laying around. Chris had the most beautiful smile that would light up the whole room. A contagious laugh that would turn the saddest person around with his kind words. He loved to Skateboard, be on the river Kayaking and spend any free time he had with his two kids. Chris’s family was his whole world and greatest blessing. Chris always wanted the best for everyone no matter what. His love was unconditional and will never be forgotten. Never wanted to leave things unsaid. He could talk for hours and lose track of time with those he cared for. Chris was a one of a kind whose void could never be filled or replaced. Something Chris always said and lived by “Be yourself, stay positive and always have faith. “
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00-9:00 p.m. A service will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Funeral Home with interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
Commented