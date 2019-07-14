Shirley C. Scholl, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Retama Manor Nursing Center. Shirley was born on October 2, 1935 in New Braunfels, TX, the ninth child to Walter W.A. Scholl and Valeska Sahm Scholl. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Protestant Evangelical and Reformed Church. She attended schools in New Braunfels and graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi in 1953. She also attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. Her vast knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting was her lifetime employment.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Waldorf, Ernie, Randolph, Atwell, Clinton and Franklin; sisters, Naomi Scholl, Iris Schlather, and Avis Banks. She is survived by her brothers, Madison Scholl and wife, Janet, and Merton Scholl and wife Linda; sister, Betty McLean; sister-in-law, Josephine Scholl. Also numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Comal Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
