Blas L. Gomez, age 67, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. Blas was born on November 29, 1952 in New Braunfels, Texas to Luciano Gomez and Eloisa Longoria Gomez.
Blas enjoyed gardening and loved to worship. He was a big sports fan, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Blas enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Blas is predeceased by his parents and siblings, Lucia, Juanita, and Gilbert. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Maria Gomez; children, Blas Gomez, Jr., Mark Gomez, James (Wendy) Gomez, and Steven Gomez; seven grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Tino Gomez and Susie Cordero Valdez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Prayer Service to be recited at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel.
Due to COVID, everyone that attends the services must wear a mask. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented