Mary Jane Schwab was born in New Braunfels, Texas, on February 21,1937 and passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Hilda Schwab, and sister-in-law Annette Schwab.
She is survived by her loving brother Michael schwab of New Braunfels, nieces; Karen Schwab of New Braunfels, Sherri Maruska and husband Kyle of Taylor Tx, nephew, Daniel Schwab of New Braunfels, and one great niece Rylee Jo Maruska of Taylor Tx.
Mary Jane worked at the Air Made Hosiery mill for 20 years. She was active with the Herman Sons Association, the Catholic Mothers, and was a long time parishioner of Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She was an active bowler, and enjoyed fishing and playing Bunco.
There will be a funeral procession on August 12, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. from Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home to Sts Peter and Paul Cemetery in New Braunfels for a 10:00 A.M. memorial graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help catholic Church in New Braunfels.
