Don Loy Simon was born to Ferdinand Carl Simon & Melitta Meta (Kirmse) Simon on October 17, 1947 in New Braunfels, Texas.
He passed away on January 3, 2020 in New Braunfels at the age of 72.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, sister Doretta Jean Simon, and sister in law Barbara “Bobbi” Waterbury.
His loving legacies are his wife, Fadra Simon, daughters D’Anndra Vader & husband Douglas Vader, Kimberly Knowlton & husband Jed Knowlton, stepchildren Jessica Manning-Acebo & husband Ryan Otsuka, and Jacob Manning, brothers Fred Simon and Ted Simon, grandchildren Brannen and Austin Vader, Sage and Tye Knowlton, Luke and Lia Acebo, Levi Otsuka, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Deeply rooted in the New Braunfels Community, Don’s family was part of the original settlers of New Braunfels. He and his brothers grew up on the banks of the Comal River. He also spent many hours working on the family farm. Don was a member of the Boy Scouts of America where he earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout.
As a teen, he began his career with the City of New Braunfels Parks Department as a life guard. He attended college and returned to become Parks Director for several years. He then started his own business as a carpenter and general contractor. He was given the opportunity to work for Schlitterbahn and became a part of the Henry’s extended family. Through his endeavors there he developed many close relationships until his retirement in 2008.
Don’s passions were for the outdoors and being in the kitchen. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, cooking, camping, and being on the water.
He was fun-loving and hardworking, giving him the names Don Juan Man of Action and Square Head Don. His patient, kind, and loving spirit impacted everyone he met.
A special thanks to Davita Dialysis Center staff and especially to Matt Garcia, R.N. for taking such good care of him.
Memorial service and reception will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at Zoellers Funeral Home to celebrate his life.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Boy Scouts of America or the charity of your choice.
