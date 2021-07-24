Yvonne Marie Kanz, age 52, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 28th, 2021, following a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. During this time, her faith never wavered as she knew the Lord was always in control. She departed this earth peacefully with her family by her side holding her hands and reading her cherished scriptures aloud.
Yvonne was born to Nathan and Geraldine Hanz (nee Hansmann) on March 30th, 1969, at McKenna Memorial Hospital and remained a resident of New Braunfels, Texas all her life. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandparents, Walter and Edie Hanz and Christ and Mary Hansmann. Survivors include her beloved children Zach and Zaina, and their father Todd Kanz, sister DeAnn Tews (nee Hanz) and husband Daniel, and their children, Josh, Caleb and Moriah, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and friends to cherish her memory.
She graduated from Canyon High School and was a proud Cougar. She worked for Comaltex Insurance Agency for 25 years and enjoyed being a part of their close-knit work family.
Yvonne’s personality was as bright as the yellow sunflowers she loved. Her smile lit up a room and her laughter was like music. She was honest, supportive, and never spoke ill of anyone. Her favorite pastimes were playing games with friends and family, participating in local and civic events, crafting and travel. It was easy to see that she chose to embrace life and experience everything she could rather than simply watch it pass her by.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 31st., Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels, Tx.
It can also be streamed live on their website at www.GraceNB.com .
Internment – will be at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, New Braunfels, Tx. at a later date.
Special thanks to Hope Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to East West Ministries - https://www.eastwest.org/give/ (Acct. 9643), Grace Church or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
